Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

