Contrasting Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bloomin’ Brands 0 9 3 0 2.25

Meritage Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $26.90, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.57% 3.17% 0.47% Bloomin’ Brands 5.73% 79.49% 8.23%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meritage Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meritage Hospitality Group pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.20 $8.48 million $0.12 160.00 Bloomin’ Brands $4.57 billion 0.54 $101.91 million $2.69 10.64

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

