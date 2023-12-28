Comparing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $319.23 million N/A $30.51 million $1.55 10.31 LM Funding America $1.73 million 6.92 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.35

Analyst Ratings

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Burford Capital and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burford Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03%

Summary

Burford Capital beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

