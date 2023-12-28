Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $64.97 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

