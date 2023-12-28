Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

