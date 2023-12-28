Coastline Trust Co Sells 962 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after purchasing an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

