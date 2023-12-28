Coastline Trust Co Sells 890 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.