Coastline Trust Co Sells 746 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $333.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.41. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $350.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

