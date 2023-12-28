Coastline Trust Co Sells 70 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.02 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average of $310.79.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

