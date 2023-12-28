Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,763 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

