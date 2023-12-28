Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,132 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after acquiring an additional 494,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $207.12 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

