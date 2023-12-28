Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.