Coastline Trust Co Makes New $631,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 38.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

