Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

CMI opened at $239.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

