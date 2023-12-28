Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $196.97 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

