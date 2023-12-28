Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $250.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.73. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.