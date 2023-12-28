Coastline Trust Co Has $983,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $157.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

