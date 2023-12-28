Coastline Trust Co Has $714,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

