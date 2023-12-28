Coastline Trust Co Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AbbVie by 29.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.91 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.98.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

