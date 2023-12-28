Coastline Trust Co Has $576,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.