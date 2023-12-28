Coastline Trust Co Has $553,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

