Coastline Trust Co Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.