Coastline Trust Co Has $3.96 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

