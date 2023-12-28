Coastline Trust Co Has $1.16 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $163.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.04.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

