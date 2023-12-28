Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,629,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

