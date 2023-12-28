CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,760,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 11,161,561 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CleanSpark by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

