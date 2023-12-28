Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $31.38.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
