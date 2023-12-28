Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $31.38.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.