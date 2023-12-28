Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.29.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.