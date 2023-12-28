Christian G. O’neil Sells 6,861 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $79.52 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
