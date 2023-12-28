Christian G. O’neil Sells 6,861 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $79.52 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

