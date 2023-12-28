Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $187.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,210,513 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRD opened at $170.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

