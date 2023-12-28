Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.06.
A number of research firms recently commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
