CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

