Central Garden & Pet Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 5th (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.