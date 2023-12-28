Celsius Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 22,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,877 call options.
Celsius Trading Up 5.2 %
CELH opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 1.74. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Celsius
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celsius by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.
Read Our Latest Report on CELH
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.