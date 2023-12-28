Celsius Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 22,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,877 call options.

Celsius Trading Up 5.2 %

CELH opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 1.74. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius's quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,457,633. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celsius by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

