Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Chad R raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 17,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

