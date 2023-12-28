Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.03

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.03 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.40). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.37), with a volume of 396,185 shares changing hands.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.
