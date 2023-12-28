Caprock Group LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

