Caprock Group LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Caprock Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $574.89.

NYSE UNH opened at $522.87 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

