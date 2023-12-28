Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

