Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.82

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 37837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,106,000 after purchasing an additional 972,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 345,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 367,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,041,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,711,000 after purchasing an additional 359,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 516,118 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

