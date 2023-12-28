Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,139 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 109,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.