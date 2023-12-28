Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 319 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

