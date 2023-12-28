Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

