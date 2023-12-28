Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,080 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $1,103,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 467,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. The company has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

