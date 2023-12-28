Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $263.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

