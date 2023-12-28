Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $370.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

