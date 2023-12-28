Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.