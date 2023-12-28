Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.