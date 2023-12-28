Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

POOL opened at $403.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.39 and a 200 day moving average of $356.95. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $295.95 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

