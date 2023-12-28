Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 692,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.26 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

